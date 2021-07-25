BREAKING: David Menzies ARRESTED at Conservative Party event

By Rebel News Save David Menzies David Menzies was just arrested in Thornhill, Ontario while trying to question Conservative Party candidate, Melissa Lantsman. 71 Donors

Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies has been arrested at a Conservative Party event north of Toronto.

Our videographer, Mocha Bezirgan, is on scene at the event featuring CPC candidate for the riding of Thornhill Melissa Lantsman and the current CPC MP for Thornhill Peter Kent.

Mocha reports that David was arrested for resisting arrest, trespassing and breaching the peace.

Menzies was attempting to ask Lantsman questions about her involvement in lobbying on behalf of Walmart during Ontario's lengthy lockdown.

