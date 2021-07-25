Neil Oliver on GB News: “We are in a version of an abusive relationship with our leaders.”

  • July 25, 2021

“We are in a version of an abusive relationship with our leaders. The trust is gone – and when trust goes it never really comes back.”

Neil Oliver of GB News says the government's redrawing of the COVID rules have broken people's trust in the state.

Coronavirus United Kingdom
