Neil Oliver on GB News: “We are in a version of an abusive relationship with our leaders.”
“We are in a version of an abusive relationship with our leaders. The trust is gone – and when trust goes it never really comes back.”
Neil Oliver of GB News says the government's redrawing of the COVID rules have broken people's trust in the state.
