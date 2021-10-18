DAILY | Election day in Alberta, 'Let's go Brandon' banned by Canadian Public Service
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- It's election day in Alberta
- Voters deciding on equalization, daylight saving time, mayoral elections including Calgary, Edmonton, and other noteworthy locales like Innisfail, where Fight The Fines client Glen Carritt is on the ballot for mayor, along with Bowden, where protest rodeo organizer Ty Northcutt hoping to be mayor
- The Chinese military launched a hypersonic missile... or did they?
- “Let's go Brandon!” chants continue to trend, but according to a social media post, the Canadian Public Service has banned the slogan
- Avi Yemini stepped in as a woman was being violently arrested in Australia
- Crime must be near zero in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, because police in the city have racked up 160 hours investigating the People's Party's maskless election night rally
- By Ezra Levant
