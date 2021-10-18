MUST WATCH: Avi Yemini steps in for woman violently arrested in Melbourne

Fight The Fines Australia Donation We are crowdfunding lawyers for Australians who want to fight their outrageous pandemic tickets. 4852 Donors

On Saturday, police swarmed Princess Park in Carlton North, attempting to shut down a protest that never eventuated.

Thousands of officers descended on the inner-city park confronting locals lawfully out enjoying the day.

Sitting on a park bench with her husband drinking tea, one woman refusing to show ID police violently tackled to the ground.

Mainstream media quickly photographed the woman as police had her pinned to the gravel, labelling her a protester.

But none of them spoke to their alleged "protester".

If they had, they'd know she was innocent.

I did speak to the traumatised woman and her husband.

I also spoke to witnesses who corroborated their story.

That's why we're providing the couple with a free lawyer through our FighTheFines.com.au program.

Police are out of control, and I let them know it.

