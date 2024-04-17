Dan Andrews added to Russian entry ban list

Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has found himself among the 235 Australians sanctioned by the Kremlin, preventing their entry into Russia, citing an 'anti-Russian course'.

This move adds prominent Victorian political figures like Opposition Leader John Pesutto, Deputy Premier Ben Carroll and Treasurer Tim Pallas to the list of those indefinitely banned from Russian entry. Additionally, Animal Justice party MP Georgie Purcell, Labor MP Paul Mercurio, and former Liberal member turned independent Moira Deeming were also included in the latest round of sanctions.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified the sanctions, mentioning that they targeted Australian municipal deputies allegedly involved in 'forming an anti-Russian party.'

This action comes as a response to what Russia perceives as politically motivated sanctions by the Australian government and its 'Russophobic campaign.'

Andrews had previously publicly pledged support for Ukraine, promising assistance to those fleeing Russia's invasion. This sentiment was echoed in February 2022 when he stated:

"With tens of thousands of Ukrainians currently fleeing their home, Victoria stands ready to help."

Notably, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had been placed on the Russian entry ban list in 2022 following sanctions imposed on Russian nationals.

The inclusion of Andrews underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and Australia, with the latter continuing to introduce new sanctions.

This move mirrors the ban placed on several journalists during the peak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, illustrating the broader diplomatic repercussions of the ongoing crisis.