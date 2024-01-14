Danielle Smith goes on offence against Trudeau and Guilbeault's anti-Alberta policies

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on January 12, 2024.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by columnist Lorne Gunter to discuss Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's latest attack on Justin Trudeau in a video posted to X.

Is 🇨🇦 Canada broken?... Or do we have a federal government pushing failed policies and dividing us



Let's talk about it 👇 pic.twitter.com/dZlPCOCKDY — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 10, 2024

The premier's video is part of a trend in which politicians, like Smith and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, speak directly to their constituents via social media. At least one reason for the move is to avoid possible misinterpretation by the mainstream media.

Though Lorne found Smith's video to be effective, he noted that it could have used some elaborating on the connection between the carbon tax and the everyday inflation that all Canadians are experiencing through rises in the cost of groceries.

The premier's message focused on some of the policies of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who won't take no for an answer when it comes to implementing unconstitutional 'green' policies — even from the courts.

"He's smug, he's arrogant, he is a zealot and he has no belief in federalism," said Lorne of Guilbeault. "He has no belief in the constitution, he doesn't like the way this country is founded. He thinks that if you are a morally superior individual such as himself and you are in the federal government, you should be able to tell everyone everywhere in the country how to run their lives."