The Globe and Mail assaults common sense by portraying arrest of David Menzies as defensible

Tonight, Ezra Levant scoffs at the Globe and Mail's seemingly nefarious portrayal of David Menzies before his brutal arrest by the RCMP.

They hate the arrest of David Menzies, and they can’t stop themselves from being snobs about it.

Rebel News tried to pose genuine public policy questions to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. She wouldn't answer them, but her bodyguards arrested Menzies and assaulted him.

Ezra Levant: 'We're suing those cops for what they did'



David Menzies, who was recently arrested by police after asking Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland questions, joins Rebel News boss Ezra Levant in this clip from a special livestream where the pair broke down the next steps… pic.twitter.com/q0jF9VrIqG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 11, 2024

Our footage of the encounter has been viewed more than 15 million times on X, formerly Twitter in just five days.

The Globe, to their credit, saw that video and realized it was atrocious. However, their copy made exaggerated claims, suggesting he 'quickly thrust' a microphone to her and 'blurted' two questions about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Globe also claims he and another run into each other, when a member of Freeland's security detail simply pivoted to block Menzies along a public sidewalk.

Pierre Poilievre says "We're going to stop arresting journalists," in response to a question from Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) about freedom of the press in Canada. https://t.co/HusmT5DsD4 pic.twitter.com/kNRX3QsDqc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 12, 2024

GUEST: Lorne Gunter, who speaks on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's latest attack on Justin Trudeau in a video posted to X.