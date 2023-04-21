David Menzies: Has the feminist movement gone AWOL in the age of wokeism?

Bud Light has recently faced backlash over their polarizing marketing ploy involving transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. This marketing decision seems to have prioritized virtue-signaling and wokeness over the actual desires of Bud Light's target audience, leading to a boycott that continues to gain momentum. On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined the consequences of 'wokeism' on the feminist movement.

As stated by Mr. Menzies, "In this day and age of wokeism, has the feminist movement completely gone AWOL? Because if I was a female, especially a female sports fan, that ad would be akin to a slap in the face whether the commentary was coming from a real woman or a fake one."

"Indeed, Dylan plays up the very worst female stereotypes. You know, that women are scatter-brained and can't possibly comprehend sports. But March Madness is surely the second biggest sporting event in the U.S. after the Superbowl. Even those who aren't into NCAA college basketball know full well what March Madness is," added Mr. Menzies.

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people.



pic.twitter.com/Qg8oNNerwO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 9, 2023

