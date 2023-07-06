David Menzies: 'More than 10,000 babies were born with severe birth defects thanks to thalidomide side effects'

"Last year my family doctor who shall remain nameless decided to start seeing clients again, meaning she resumed in-person visits as opposed to exclusively virtual sessions via Zoom or Skype," said David. "Well, let me tell you, folks, when she discovered that I was unvaccinated, did he ever get an earful for not getting those COVID-19 experimental jabs, as well as the obligatory booster shots, she tersely said one word, 'Why?'"

"I'm a 1962 baby, so when I hear the words experimental and medication combined in one statement, all I can think about is thalidomide."

David continued:

She immediately cut me off saying words to the effect that I was comparing apples to oranges, that thalidomide had nothing in common with the life saving vaccines being peddled by the likes of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Thalidomide dates back to the late 1950s. It was supposed to be a medical miracle. Instead, it was a medical disaster. The drug was meant to alleviate morning sickness in pregnant woman. In that regard, thalidomide worked brilliantly. All but there was a price to be paid. Namely, more than 10,000 babies the world over, were born with severe birth defects thanks to thalidomide side effects.

David added that not only did this drug not come as advertised, a second tragedy occurred when news of the deformed thalidomide babies started making headlines the world over. And that second tragedy was how governments and social institutions not only failed to keep the drugs off the market, but did not act quickly even when its effects were realized.

"In Canada, Thalidomide had somehow remained on the market for three months after it had been withdrawn in Britain and Germany," David added. "What a blue hell was Health Canada thinking? How many more babies were born here with terrible deformities during those months when it could have all have been prevented?"

David concluded: