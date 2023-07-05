Thalidomide tragedy a history lesson we should have learned from

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, David recalls how last year, when his family doctor decided to resume in-person visits, the discussion took an unexpected turn when she discovered he was unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Reminiscing about the thalidomide tragedy of the 1950s, David couldn't help but draw a parallel between experimental medications then and the current Covid-19 vaccines.

However, his doctor dismissed those concerns, stating that thalidomide had nothing in common with the vaccines we have today. But is that really the case?

Thalidomide, once hailed as a medical miracle, turned into a horrifying nightmare. Prescribed to alleviate morning sickness in pregnant women, it caused severe birth defects in over 10,000 babies worldwide.

The tragic consequences of thalidomide were highlighted in the book "Suffer the Children: The Story of Thalidomide," shedding light on the devastating impact it had on families.

What made the thalidomide disaster even worse was the slow response from governments and social institutions. In Canada, for example, the drug remained on the market for three months after it had been withdrawn in other countries.

This negligence raises questions about the decision-making processes of health authorities and the responsibility they hold.

Now, let's turn our attention to the Covid-19 vaccines. With the benefit of hindsight, can we truly believe the official narrative that these vaccines are 100% safe and effective?

Recent events have cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection, even among those who have received multiple doses.

A tweet from a Canadian Member of Parliament, who is also a medical doctor, inadvertently highlights this issue. She tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and even having received booster shots.

Her gratitude for being vaccinated seems counterintuitive. Shouldn't the vaccines have prevented her from contracting the virus?

I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling fine. I am grateful that my vaccinations are up to date, including my 4th shot. I will now isolate. Teachable moment, make sure your vaccinations are up to date - protect yourself, others and our healthcare system. — Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) June 29, 2022

This incident raises questions about the true efficacy of the vaccines and the narrative surrounding them. We cannot simply dismiss these concerns as unfounded, especially when experts like Dr. Paul Elias Alexander are advocating for a reevaluation of pandemic response strategies and the accountability of those responsible.

However, it seems that many in the mainstream media are unwilling to critically analyze the official narrative. Thankfully, individuals like Tamara Ugolini have taken up the mantle, analyzing the information available and questioning the misinformation and lies surrounding Covid-19.

While heads should roll for any mismanagement or lack of transparency, it is unlikely to happen. The approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to eleven has raised concerns about the prioritization of profits over children's health. Dr. Alexander, in an interview, expressed his worries about the recklessness and necessity of vaccinating young children.

The echoes of the thalidomide tragedy serve as a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant and question the information presented to us. Blindly accepting the official narrative without critical thought can have devastating consequences. It is crucial to have open and honest discussions about the risks and benefits of vaccines, ensuring that the lessons from history are not forgotten.

The tragic legacy of thalidomide should serve as a reminder to prioritize safety and transparency in medical interventions, especially during times of crisis.

GUEST: Strong Child Advocate, Rob Primo explains how the Toronto Police confirms to him in a phone call that it's fine for those participating in the Pride parade to expose themselves to children, but not in other situations.