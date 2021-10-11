INTERVIEW: Epidemiology expert Dr. Paul Alexander on COVID shots for kids

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In this interview, I bring you a highly qualified, well-versed expert in the field of epidemiology, evidence-based medicine and research methodology,.Dr. Paul Elias Alexander.

Dr. Alexander has a lengthy resume. Some of his previous employers include Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, where he worked for 12 years as an epidemiologist.

Some of Dr. Alexander's other credentials: include spending a few years at the Infectious Diseases Society of America; working with the World Health Organization as Europe's regional specialist/epidemiologist in Denmark; serving as COVID Pandemic evidence-synthesis consultant advisor to WHO-PAHO Washington, D.C.

That experience helped land him the role of senior advisor to COVID Pandemic policy in Health and Human Services for the Trump administration.

He is considered one of the top global research methodologists because of his training under Dr. Gordon Guyatt, to name one of many, and for his work establishing the GRADE approach — that is, the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation — developed to address the shortcomings of grading systems in health care and uphold high standards of evidence-based recommendations and guidelines.

Dr. Alexander and I discuss the COVID-19 injection roll out being pushed heavily for children aged 5-11, the catastrophic harms that government-imposed pandemic responses have caused and touch on one of his recent opinion pieces, Twenty Steps to End the Madness.

He advocates for a complete change over of pandemic responders; to fire those who have failed us, stop shifting the blame to the public who have done their part, and elect qualified experts.