Alberta sits on more oil than Russia and the U.S. combined — so why is Ottawa still holding it back?

Premier Danielle Smith posted this week that Alberta continues to lead the country in growth, jobs, and wages — and that "when Alberta succeeds, Canada succeeds." On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, political strategist David Knight Legg agreed with the first part. The second part, he suggested, deserves more scrutiny.

"Canada is so massively overtaxed and massively overregulated that it continues to sort of fight itself," Knight Legg said, pointing to Alberta's own experience cutting the corporate tax rate from 12% to 8% under the UCP. The result was counterintuitive to anyone who still believes higher taxes mean more revenue: corporate tax receipts roughly doubled, from around $3.5 billion to over $7 billion. "When people do that," he said, "they only add fuel to the conversation around why Alberta is still having to fight its own federal government."

Knight Legg also took apart the Liberals' preferred economic metric. The federal government has been pointing to median income figures showing Canadians are ahead of Americans by 23%. Knight Legg noted that in 2015, that advantage was 63% — meaning the gap has shrunk by nearly two-thirds under Liberal governance. And using mean income instead, Canadians are behind Americans by 70%.

"When people do that, they only add fuel to the conversation," he said of the selective use of statistics. "In Saskatchewan, they call putting lipstick on a pig."

Sheila then shared a fresh survey from insolvency trustees Harrison Partners, based on responses from 6,500 Canadians. The findings were stark: 95.2% said rising costs have affected their finances, 87% feel financially trapped, and 76.3% said financial stress has negatively affected their mental health.

"That is entirely grim," Lise said.

Knight Legg framed the deeper problem as ideological. "When you start to embrace bad ideas because they're ideological rather than fact-based, it eventually shows up in people's lives," he said, describing a Toronto-Montreal-Ottawa axis of ideas that have hollowed out Canada's productivity, military standing, and global energy role. Canada is currently on the worst productivity trajectory in the OECD — last among 40 countries — yet the government's response has been to borrow more money to hire more public sector workers.

"It's the worst of all worlds," he said. "You're borrowing money you don't have to create a permanent obligation — to a larger bureaucracy that will give you votes and reinforce the ideology."

Knight Legg also put Alberta's resource wealth in global perspective. The province sits on more oil than Russia and the United States combined, produces as much gas as Qatar, and holds an estimated $12 to $15 trillion in assets. "We should be walking through the streets of New York the way the Qataris did," he said, "because we're a more important economy."

The Buffalo Roundtable, where weekly guests join Rebel News hosts to discuss the top issues facing Western Canada, airs live every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT.