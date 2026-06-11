Is this Aurora, Ont. Tim Hortons denying young customers access to the bathroom?

You may recall our recent reports regarding Tim Hortons. We exposed the company for lying through its teeth at a recent presser. Tim Hortons said it was going to go back to hiring Canadian citizens. That would certainly be great news — if only it were true.

That’s because Tim’s is STILL making use of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program! Indeed, there are about 90 positions currently available under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Oops…

Even worse, the company’s CEO has personally registered as a lobbyist to keep make sure the TFW Program remains in place for the benefit of Tim Hortons!

Shameful. Tim Hortons loves selling its wares to Canadians. As for hiring Canadians? Nah… not so much, really.

But get this: we discovered Tim Hortons has a very thin skin. Because when the executives at Canada’s biggest foodservice company saw our reports, they blew a fuse!

You see, Tim’s is used to getting positive press from the mainstream media. Tim’s is one of the largest advertisers in Canada. Translation: this company maintains a cozy business arrangement with the trained seals in the mainstream media. It boils down to this: report nice stuff about Tim’s, and Tim’s will cut big cheques for ads. Quid pro quo.

But unlike the mainstream media, Rebel News is not domesticated. We don’t bend the knee to this company nor any other company.

And so it was that Tim’s decided to play hardball. Which is to say, the company was so infuriated with our reporting that Rebel News was sent a legal letter on June 1.

Here’s the skinny: for practicing unauthorized and unapproved journalism at an Aurora, Ont. Tim Hortons store, I am now BANNED FOR LIFE from going to ANY Tim Hortons in Canada!

Wow, that’s harsh! (Well, not really given the nosedive in food quality in recent years…)

In any event, we are not making this up! Here’s an excerpt from that letter:

“David Menzies, due to past behaviour, is not, for any reason, permitted access to the premises, including parking lots, landscaped areas, and drive-thrus of any Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada, any and all manufacturing and distribution facilities owned or operated by TDL across Canada and the Tim Hortons offices in Montreal, Calgary and Toronto.”

Incredible…

Do you want to know something else that’s incredible? That very same Tim Hortons in Aurora is currently breaking the law!

Here’s the skinny: we interviewed a young lady, Jordyn,18, while on-site (well, we were on a public sidewalk as we didn’t want to be arrested for trespassing.) Jordyn told us an astonishing story. Namely, young people at this Tim’s are routinely refused the use of the bathroom — even if they are paying customers!

Alas, this time the control freaks at Tim Hortons have gone too far. First, they are breaking the public health code of York Region. Which is to say a sit-down restaurant MUST provide the use of a bathroom for paying customers – regardless of age.

Secondly, this franchise is clearly in violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code when it comes to ageism. Indeed, this particular Tim Hortons is truly skating on thin ice believing that it is above the law.

And get this: when we phoned the franchise owner, Drew, we caught him in a lie! Drew said nobody is denied the use of the washroom — even though just minutes earlier a supervisor said it is true that young people are banned from the bathroom, especially when the restaurant gets busy. And yes, we have it all on tape.

Bottom line: it is downright disgusting this Tim Hortons franchise would deny a basic human right to its paying customers. What are they thinking?

As for the owner, Drew, we predict he has a very bright future ahead for him at Tim’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. Just like RBI’s CEO, Drew is very adept in the art of lying. And that surely makes this particular Tim-Wit executive class material…