AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The Democrats are experiencing a notably non-patriotic Fourth of July, as their national sense of pride reaches its lowest point.

According to recent Gallup data, only 29 percent of liberals express "extreme pride" in being American, as the country commemorates its 247th anniversary.

In contrast, a majority of Republicans maintain a strong sense of patriotism, with 60 percent stating that they are extremely proud to be American. However, this figure is lower than the 86 percent recorded 20 years ago, following the 9/11 attacks.

Independents fall somewhere in between, with 33 percent expressing extreme pride in being American, marking the lowest level on record, NY Breaking reports.

Overall, the percentage of Americans who consider themselves patriotic has been declining over the years.

During the Trump presidency, Democrats witnessed a significant decline in patriotism, which saw a slight recovery after Joe Biden assumed office in 2021.

While Democratic patriotism experienced a decline, Republicans witnessed a surge of national pride during the Trump administration, which decreased after Joe Biden took office.

The most recent instance where a majority of Democrats expressed extreme pride in their country was in 2013, during Barack Obama's second term.

Gallup's data indicates that party affiliation is the most significant factor in differentiating expressions of national pride.

Simultaneously, there has been an increase in the percentage of Americans who perceive the state of moral values in the US as "bad."

Aside from political party, age can also serve as an indicator of an individual's level of national pride.

Among American adults, the level of extreme pride in being American varies across age groups. Approximately 50 percent of individuals aged 55 and older express extreme pride, while 40 percent of those aged 35 to 54 share the same sentiment. For individuals aged 18 to 34, the figure drops to 18 percent.

Over the past three years, there has been a significant increase in the proportion of Republicans who perceive the state of American values as "bad." Currently, this figure stands at 74 percent, nearly double what it was 20 years ago.

In comparison, 38 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Independents hold a similar view, with occasional peaks over the past three years.

Overall, there is a record high of 50 percent of Americans who believe that the moral state in the US is "bad."