Derek Chauvin hospitalized after stabbing in federal prison
'I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,' said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. 'He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.'
Derek Chauvin sustained severe injuries following a stabbing incident involving another inmate in federal prison, as confirmed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Saturday.
“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” Ellison said. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”
Chauvin, who is serving 22.5 years for the May 2020 death of George Floyd, should be able to serve his prison sentence “without fear of retaliation or violence,” Ellison told The Washington Post through a spokesman.
At around 12:30 p.m., 47-year-old Chauvin was assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson. The identity of the assailant has not been disclosed by the Bureau of Prisons.
Chauvin was subsequently reported to be in "stable" condition and is anticipated to recover, according to sources who spoke with ABC News.
The attacker's identity remains undisclosed by the Bureau of Prisons.
Staff at the prison carried out "life-saving measures" on Chauvin before he was taken to the hospital, as stated by the federal agency.
The individual who attacked Chauvin was also hospitalized for treatment.
Chauvin contended that new evidence demonstrated he was not responsible for Floyd's death, an event that ignited nationwide riots and sparked violent BLM riots across the U.S.
The assault on Chauvin occurred shortly after the release of a new, crowdfunded documentary titled “The Fall of Minneapolis,” which claimed that the widely accepted narrative of Floyd's death was fabricated.
The documentary was produced by Liz Collin, a former anchor at a CBS Twin Cities affiliate, who was removed from the air during the riots and demoted due to her marriage to Bob Kroll, who was the chief of the Minneapolis police union at the time.
Chauvin's legal team argued that he did not receive a fair trial because of the extensive media coverage and concerns about potential unrest if he was found not guilty.
His lawyers had pushed for him to be segregated from the general population in prison, anticipating that he would be a target among other inmates.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.