DeSantis drops the hammer on another woke Soros state attorney

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis showcased his no-nonsense approach by suspending Monique Worrell, the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. DeSantis cited "dereliction of duty and incompetence" as his reasons.

Worrell, whose support crew includes groups linked to the deep-pocketed Democrat billionaire George Soros, is under fire for, as DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody stated, giving violent offenders, deadly drug traffickers, and even murderers a golden ticket with lenient sentences.

The list of controversies is juicy: dodging minimum mandatory sentences for gun and drug crimes, letting the youngsters escape the law's grip, fumbling child pornography charges, and trying to twist Florida's legal framework.

The Governor’s office came armed with a list showcasing the worst outcomes of Worrell's alleged mishandlings, including:

“Just this past weekend, Worrell was at the center of a major controversy. Daton Viel was arrested in March 2023 for sexual battery on a minor, as well as Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. That arrest was made while Viel was on probation for another offense – that probation began in February 2023. Viel was still let out on bond and thereafter shot two Orlando Police Officers.”

“In November 2022, 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, De’Shayla Ferguson. Larry had previously been arrested in May 2022 on several charges, including carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and criminal possession of a firearm by a minor. But he was released after all these arrests. Worrell’s office did not act on any of these charges until after he killed his girlfriend and their unborn child.”

“In February 2023, 19-year-old Keith Moses shot and killed a cameraman and a 9-year-old girl. He had a long history of arrests as a juvenile, including aggravated battery, assault, and grand theft. As recently as November 2021, he was arrested for drug possession, but no charges were pursued.”

“In October 2022, a minor was arrested on first-degree murder charges with a firearm. The shooting was captured on video. One month later, Worrell’s office inexplicably filed a petition to reduce the charge to firearm possession. He was placed on probation.”

DeSantis introduced Judge Andrew Bain to take over Worrell’s spot. DeSantis’ move comes exactly a year after he showed another Soros-backed prosecutor, Andrew Warren, the exit door.

“The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets,” DeSantis said.

Today, @GovRonDeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell for dereliction of duty and incompetence.



Here are some examples of her policies or practices in action. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 9, 2023

Daton Viel was arrested in March 2023 for sexual battery on a minor, as well as Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.



That arrest was made while Viel was on probation for another offense. Viel was still let out on bond.



This past weekend, Viel shot two Orlando Police Officers. pic.twitter.com/gMTIVgZvcS — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 9, 2023

In November 2022, 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, De’Shayla Ferguson.



Larry had previously been arrested in May 2022 for carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and criminal possession of a firearm by a minor. pic.twitter.com/VrOnFh6221 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 9, 2023