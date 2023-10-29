DeSantis cracks down on Florida students claiming to be part of Hamas terror movement

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 27, 2023.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration to disband chapters of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) club at Florida state universities.

A letter by Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, outlined how SJP chapters have openly said they are "part of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement." By movement, the club was referring to Operation Al-Aqsa flood, the terrorist massacre that devastated southern Israel on October 7, killing over 1,600 Israelis.

Given that it is a felony under Florida law to provide material support to a terrorist organization, Rodrigues stated that these student chapters must be disbanded. "He's not banning them for their opinion, he's banning them for being part of a terrorist group," said Ezra.

"What we're talking about here is a meaningful, legal, tangible act of power using the law, a law that predates him. It's not censorship, it's not even cracking down on antisemitism per se. It's cracking down on those idiots who say, 'I help Hamas.'"