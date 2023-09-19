DeSantis responds to Trump: 'Protecting babies with heartbeats is noble and just'
'I think if he’s going into this saying he’s going to make the Democrats happy with respect to right to life, I think all pro-lifers should know that he’s preparing to sell you out.'
In a recent radio interview, Republican presidential hopeful and Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has cautioned pro-life supporters in the US to be wary of former President Donald Trump, suggesting he might compromise their stance.
This follows Trump's comments on NBC's "Meet the Press" - his first major network interview since leaving the presidency - where he discussed a potential bipartisan agreement on the appropriate term limit for abortions.
Whilst DeSantis acknowledged the former president's achievements, notably in judicial appointments and the Abraham Accords, he expressed concerns over Trump's recent overtures regarding abortion timelines.
"Anytime he did a deal with Democrats, whether it was on budget, whether it was on the criminal justice ‘First Step Act,’ they ended up taking him to the cleaners, and so, I think if he’s going into this thing, he’s gonna make the Democrats happy with respect to the right to life. I think all pro-lifers should know that he’s preparing to sell you out," DeSantis stated.
"Protecting babies with heartbeats is not terrible. Donald Trump may think it’s terrible. I think protecting babies with heartbeats is noble and just, and I’m proud to have signed the heartbeat bill in Florida, and I know Iowa has similar legislation," DeSantis told Radio Iowa Monday.
On NBC, Donald Trump told Kristen Walker that he views DeSantis' choice to endorse a six-week abortion ban as a "terrible thing and a terrible mistake."
"But at the same time, Democrats won't be able to go out in six months, seven months, eight months and allow an abortion," Trump added.
Pathetic and unacceptable.— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 17, 2023
Trump is actively attacking the very pro-life laws made possible by Roe’s overturning.
Heartbeat Laws have saved thousands of babies.
But Trump wants to compromise on babies’ lives so pro-abort Dems “like him.”
Trump should not be the GOP nominee. https://t.co/oYRz3rNmre
He was slammed by pro-life advocates including Lila Rose, who accused him of turning his back on the conservative movement.
Presently, Florida's state law restricts most abortions beyond 15 weeks. However, in April, DeSantis ratified the Heartbeat Protection Act, seeking to limit abortions to within six weeks of pregnancy. The law provides exceptions for cases involving rape, incest, human trafficking, or if the fetus has been diagnosed with a life-threatening abnormality.
A judicial decision expected this autumn might decide if the law becomes operational. Meanwhile, campaigners from both sides are rallying for amendments to the state constitution to reflect their viewpoints.
"I don’t know how you can even make the claim that you’re somehow pro-life if you’re criticizing states for enacting pro-life protections for babies that have heartbeats," DeSantis stated Monday. "I thought him saying that those bills were terrible I think was a terrible statement, and I think it’s a window into how he’s changing as he’s running this campaign, and I think he’s changing in a way that’s not consistent with the values with the people in Iowa."
