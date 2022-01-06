DeSantis slams January 6 anniversary as a “politicized Charlie foxtrot”

Gage Skidmore

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t too concerned with the anniversary of January 6, describing it as a “politicized charlie foxtrot.”

DeSantis slammed the amount of attention being paid to the riot, which happened in the wake of a Trump speech, in which the former president refused to accept the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Contrary to the hysteria of talking heads in the media, and ridiculous comparisons to the attacks on September 11, 2001, the events of January 6, 2020, failed to make any significant mark on the American psyche.

Quoting DeSantis, Jay O’Brien, a reporter for Florida’s CBS affiliate said that “[DeSantis] says the anniversary of January 6 is ‘not something that most Floridians have been concerned about,’” adding that the events in Washington D.C. will be “nauseating” and a “politicized charlie foxtrot.”

Charlie foxtrot is military slang for the term “clusterf***.”

Here’s a portion of what the Governor said pic.twitter.com/BPXjegLkcz — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 6, 2022

“Remarks came in a telling split-screen,” O’Brien added, “DeSantis was speaking as President Biden and Vice President Harris prepared to address the nation, saying Democracy withstood a serious attack on January 6.”

DeSantis’ remarks did not go unnoticed by political pundits on social media.

Mollie Hemmingway, a senior editor for The Federalist, remarked that DeSantis’ comments were “enraging the far left… and shows why DeSantis is so beloved by normal, sane people.”

Kyle Lamb, who works for DeSantis’ communications office, echoed the governor’s remarks, calling it a “perfect description” of the “political gaslighting” from the federal government that Floridians are tired of.

British political commentator Piers Morgan disagreed, arguing that DeSantis would have been saying the opposite if the Capitol rioters were liberals. “Of course, he would be saying the complete opposite had the Capitol riot been perpetrated by liberals urged on by President Biden…”

However, Ben Shapiro says that DeSantis is correct, noting that “This January 6 extravaganza will earn a standing ovation from the media echo chamber, and achieve nothing else.”

Shapiro added later that commemorative speeches by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were designed to use January 6 to push specific agenda items and change the rules to do so — to prevent a future January 6 from happening ever again.

He wrote in a thread: