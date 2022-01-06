DeSantis slams January 6 anniversary as a “politicized Charlie foxtrot”
The Florida governor's remarks show why he “is so beloved by normal, sane people,” said one commentator.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t too concerned with the anniversary of January 6, describing it as a “politicized charlie foxtrot.”
DeSantis slammed the amount of attention being paid to the riot, which happened in the wake of a Trump speech, in which the former president refused to accept the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Contrary to the hysteria of talking heads in the media, and ridiculous comparisons to the attacks on September 11, 2001, the events of January 6, 2020, failed to make any significant mark on the American psyche.
Quoting DeSantis, Jay O’Brien, a reporter for Florida’s CBS affiliate said that “[DeSantis] says the anniversary of January 6 is ‘not something that most Floridians have been concerned about,’” adding that the events in Washington D.C. will be “nauseating” and a “politicized charlie foxtrot.”
Charlie foxtrot is military slang for the term “clusterf***.”
Here’s a portion of what the Governor said pic.twitter.com/BPXjegLkcz— Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 6, 2022
“Remarks came in a telling split-screen,” O’Brien added, “DeSantis was speaking as President Biden and Vice President Harris prepared to address the nation, saying Democracy withstood a serious attack on January 6.”
DeSantis’ remarks did not go unnoticed by political pundits on social media.
Mollie Hemmingway, a senior editor for The Federalist, remarked that DeSantis’ comments were “enraging the far left… and shows why DeSantis is so beloved by normal, sane people.”
Kyle Lamb, who works for DeSantis’ communications office, echoed the governor’s remarks, calling it a “perfect description” of the “political gaslighting” from the federal government that Floridians are tired of.
British political commentator Piers Morgan disagreed, arguing that DeSantis would have been saying the opposite if the Capitol rioters were liberals. “Of course, he would be saying the complete opposite had the Capitol riot been perpetrated by liberals urged on by President Biden…”
However, Ben Shapiro says that DeSantis is correct, noting that “This January 6 extravaganza will earn a standing ovation from the media echo chamber, and achieve nothing else.”
Shapiro added later that commemorative speeches by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were designed to use January 6 to push specific agenda items and change the rules to do so — to prevent a future January 6 from happening ever again.
He wrote in a thread:
Today is the first anniversary of January 6, a riot predicated on a falsehood pushed by President Trump — a riot which did not prevent the certification of the 2020 election by Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
It was not a “coup” or an “insurrection,” nor was it charged criminally as such. It was not a turning point for the republic or a referendum on American political violence.
It is now being exploited by the political class to dramatically revise republican institutions including federalism and the filibuster. The outsized focus on January 6 by the media and Democrats is a pure act of political opportunism, and should be seen as such.
The game is to suggest that January 6 was a grave threat to democracy, and that the threat has now metastasized into a full-blown political program pressed by the mainstream Republican Party — and that this requires concerted Democratic destruction of institutions.
Biden is not hiding the ball. Schumer is not hiding the ball. Pelosi is not hiding the ball. If the question of January 6 had remained whether riots are bad, whether the criminals should go to jail, or whether we ought to follow legally-certified election results, we’d agree.
But the question has now morphed — and it morphed within hours of the January 6 events. The question morphed into whether the entire Republican Party and all of its voters could be saddled with the mantle of “insurrectionary violence.”
- By Ezra Levant
