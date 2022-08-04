BREAKING: DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to prosecute crimes due to his 'personal agenda'

Yanky Pollak / Rebel News

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News spent weeks in the Netherlands covering the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Now, protests in solidarity with the farmers are happening across Canada. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren for his failure to enforce the state’s laws. According to DeSantis, Warren placed his personal politics above the demands of the state by “picking and choosing” the laws he enforced.

According to state law, the governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the state’s constitution.

Warren, who served on the 13th Judicial Circuit, will be replaced by Susan Lopez to serve as state attorney during his suspension.

“State attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law,” he added.

“I have the utmost respect for our state laws and I understand the important role that the State Attorney plays in ensuring the safety of our community and the enforcement of our laws,” said Susan Lopez. “I want to thank the governor for placing his trust in me, and I promise that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office.”

As detailed by the governor’s press release, DeSantis has the authority under the Florida constitution to suspend state officials for “reasons of misfeasance, malfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony. The governor has further authority to fill that office by appointment for the duration of the suspension.”

Susan Lopez, a DeSantis appointee, previously served as a judge on the Hillsborough County Court in 2021.