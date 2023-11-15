Despite claims to the contrary, police insist Burgertory blaze is not being treated as a hate crime

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Victoria Police has reported progress in the investigation into the recent arson attack on a Caulfield burger shop, pointing out that it is not being treated as a hate crime.

Contrary to online discussions suggesting a racial or political motivation, a police spokeswoman stated:

“Victoria Police maintains its position that the fire does not appear to be racially motivated and the investigation is well advanced.”

The incident, which occurred last week, resulted in a confrontation between anti-Israel protesters and the local Jewish community.

The Palestinian-Australian owner of the targeted establishment, Hash Tayeh, acknowledged the ongoing police investigation and, through his lawyer, conveyed respect for the process.

Tayeh, known for his vocal support of Palestine, claimed to face number of threats leading up to the arson, prompting speculation about a possible connection between the threats and the attack on his business.

CCTV footage captured the firebombing, revealing two individuals in white hoodies breaking into the shop before a flash ignited a blaze.

In the aftermath, around 400 anti-Israel protesters gathered near the damaged Burgertory store, escalating tensions that resulted in altercations and prompted increased police presence.

Tayeh's has denied harboring antisemitic sentiments.