DHS cautioned Catholic Church about 'Night of Rage' violence over Roe v. Wade repeal

A radical pro-abortion group has called for “extreme violence” against Catholic churches across the United States, according to an intelligence document provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

The document, which was obtained by Newsweek, shows how the DHS believes the group is planning a “Night of Rage” to target churches and pregnancy centres with violence following the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade legislation, which previously shielded abortion providers from liability.

According to Newsweek, the Catholic Church is heeding the DHS’s warning and bracing for backlash in what was labelled an “urgent memo.”

The memo, produced by the Diocese of Stockton, California, and directed to members of the clergy, as well as church staff states that a DHS agent named Jesse Rangel informed the Diocese that the DHS discovered a manifesto from an unnamed “extremist group” calling for attacks on churches starting at 8 PM in the evening the Supreme Court issues its opinion.

The warning came days ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, repealing Roe v. Wade.

While the document does not name the group responsible for the threats, a group calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” has announced on its website about a “Night of Rage” over the ruling.

As detailed by the Daily Wire earlier this week, Republicans in Capitol Hill have called on the FBI and the DHS to designate members of the organization as domestic terrorists.

“We write with grave concern regarding the group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ and its documented attacks on pregnancy centres across the country over the past two months,” said the Republicans in a statement. “This group is a threat to expectant mothers across America, many of whom are in desperate need of assistance.”

Over 20 pregnancy resource centres and offices of pro-life organizations have been attacked or vandalized since the Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the repeal of Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

The DHS agent who spoke to the Diocese reportedly informed him that “large groups with cells nationwide have already been discovered ‘casing’ parishes, including here in California.”

In response, the Diocese in his memo told the clergy to be vigilant and remain on “critical notice.” He advised them to “develop a plan should they see or hear anything suspicious.”

“Make sure you have ushers and or security available during your services and perhaps identify who among your volunteers and parishioners are law enforcement,” the memo stated. “Suspicious activity would include someone asking out of place questions (Largest Mass times? Doors always open? Do you have security?), looking around church property, protesters, and general disturbances.”