Digitally invasive apps are conditioning us to be surveilled and scanned

Total, perpetual surveillance is coming — and it’s Google and Amazon and Apple and Facebook all along for the ride.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 06, 2022
  • News Analysis

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how common digitally invasive apps have become in 2022. From TikTok tracking everything from your faceprint to keystroke patterns, and apps we're forced to use to track our health, like ArriveCAN — we are being conditioned and trained — on pain of a huge fine — to be surveilled and scanned. 

