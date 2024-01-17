Disease X is a ‘blueprint’ for future pandemic response

Unelected oligarchs at the World Economic Forum strategize on preparing for a future, mysterious and unknown disease, emphasizing the blueprint of research and development to facilitate the private sector creation of countermeasures, such as vaccines.

Disease X is a ‘blueprint’ for future pandemic response
Shyam Bishen, the head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare, opened the panel dedicated to “Disease X” at the annual World Economic Forum globalist gathering that is taking place this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bishen said that he has been working on sustainability and resilience in healthcare for a long time and that we need to prepare the healthcare system for the “looming crisis of climate change.”

He said that this can be achieved through disease surveillance. “How do we make sure that we have a good global data system that can be accessed quickly so that the private sector can come up with countermeasures whether it be vaccines, diagnostics or therapeutics?” he asked.

It’s a “bold agenda” said moderator Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. “The World Economic Forum serves as a hub for all of this global collaboration” and “only the WEF can bring all of the actors together to address really important issues.”

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said Disease X is attracting a lot of attention, but it’s not a new idea.

Disease X serves as a “placeholder for the diseases we don’t know,” and it begins with private-sector research and development to test drugs and “other things.”

Tedros stressed that the next pandemic is “not a matter of if, but rather when,” while noting that COVID-19 was the original Disease X, in which they were able to facilitate the Pandemic Fund in partnership with the World Bank.

For this reason, Tedros urges nations not to let national interests obstruct cooperation with the WHO's proposed pandemic agreement that will amend existing, legally binding international health regulations.

The WHO has been accused of voting fraud as they negotiate the new agreement, pushing through changes to international law without following their own defined processes and not giving member states adequate time to review said proposals.  

Preetha Reddy, vice-chair of the private sector healthcare group Apollo Health Enterprise in India, likened healthcare workers to the Indian army preparing for war.

Brazilian Health Minister Nísia Trindade Lima spoke in Portuguese without translation for online viewers.

Michele Demaré, Chair of vaccine company AstraZeneca (AZ), said that “quick action, quick decision making” was pivotal in the COVID-response.

Demaré admitted the company's inexperience in vaccine production but omitted acknowledgment that the hastily manufactured AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were among the first flagged for severe adverse events.

There was no allotted time for questions unlike many of the other sessions.

