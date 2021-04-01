DOCS: 79% of travellers to Canada exempt from quarantine

Trudeau's Liberal government has released documents showing that 79 per cent of recent travellers to Canada were not required to quarantine or self-isolate.

The numbers come from a response to an order paper question submitted by Conservative Party MP Eric Duncan (Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry).

Here's what the Ontario MP asked:

With regard to individuals entering Canada since April 1, 2020: (a) how many were (i) required to quarantine, (ii) exempted from quarantine requirement; and (b) what is the breakdown of (a) (i) and (ii) by month and by type of entry point (airport, land crossing, etc.)?

The response from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows that only 21 per cent of crossings into Canada were not granted quarantine exemptions:

From April 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, there were 9,145,972 crossings made into Canada. Of these, 1,929,746

(21%) were required to quarantine or isolate. The remaining 7,216,226 were granted exemptions to the

quarantine requirement

You can read the order paper response for yourself below.