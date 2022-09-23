Don’t like what’s going on at Oakville Trafalgar High School? Then pay attention to your local school board

By David Menzies Email the Halton District School Board Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB. Send an email By David Menzies PETITION: No Fetish Teachers The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 797 signatures

Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ont., is currently a worldwide laughingstock. The reason: Mr. Kerry Luc Lemieux, now allegedly identifying as Ms. Kayla Lemieux, is conducting shop class dressed up as if he were some outlandish drag queen.

Lemieux is allegedly transitioning into a pseudo-female – but he’s not doing so in a subtle fashion. That’s because Lemieux now sports a pair of massive prosthetic breasts – each fake boob is about twice the size of a man’s head and likely about 35 lbs. in weight. Yet the question arises: why would a man hoping to transition into a woman want to turn the end result into a spectacle that is equal parts goofy and grotesque?

Naturally, the Halton District School Board is standing behind this man. Inclusion, diversity, yadda-yadda-yadda…

But what if Lemieux is a sexual pervert? What if he is mentally ill? What if this is some sort of South Park-esque elaborate prank for whatever reason?

It was at the school that we bumped into JD Meaney. Meaney was the PPC candidate for Oakville in 2019 and 2021, and he is now currently running for Regional Councillor in Oakville. Meaney used to attend Oakville Trafalgar High School as a teenager, and it goes without saying that he is quite disturbed to see what is being tolerated at his old high school these days. Check out our interview with Meaney.

As well, it should be noted that Ontarians will head to the polls on Oct. 24 for municipal council and school board elections. Sadly, turnout for such elections tends to be poor. And most people don’t pay any attention to those running for school board trustee. But they should. Just look at the ongoing madness that has taken root at Oakville Trafalgar High School.

As well, keep in mind what happened last November in Virginia. Namely, momma bear woke up. Parents flooded school board meetings to inform trustees they were sick and tired of critical race theory, radical transgenderism, Marxism, and other woke nonsense being shoved down their kids’ throats. A movement began at this lowest level of elected government (school boards), and the end-result was regime change at the highest level of state government: namely, the incumbent Democrat governor, Terry McAuliffe, was ousted from office, replaced by Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Moral of the story: change for the better can occur. As long as citizens get involved and do their civic duty.