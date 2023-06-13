Donald Trump is being treated ‘below the law’: Ben Weingarten
Ezra Levant spoke with Ben Weingarten about President Donald Trump’s indictment and the potential for him to receive hundreds of years behind bars.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 12, 2023.
On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Benjamin Weingarten, editor-at-large of Real Clear Investigations to break down President Trump's indictment and its implications for the republic.
“I'm trying to understand if these charges against Donald Trump are just more noise like the last 200 allegations against him or if there's something qualitatively different about these because it's the legal system as opposed to just journalistic and political hatchet jobs,” said Ezra.
Ben answered:
Now, we have the first federal prosecution of a president, an indictment of a former president and leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. And the charges are very serious. And if you take all the counts and the years associated with them together, you're talking about potentially hundreds of years behind bars. So that is qualitatively and quantitatively different from what we've seen before this case.
He continued:
However, is consistent with what we've seen before in the sense that it represents the height of the weaponization and hyper-politicization of the national security and law enforcement apparatus. And can be seen as one act of a running tragedy for America and for the free world in which there have been efforts to sabotage and subvert ‘our democracy’, but really to undermine our Republic…
But I think at the highest level, we've never seen a prosecution brought like this, an investigation executed the way this investigation was executed. And a president be held not just treated unequally but below the law. And you mentioned Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton was a Secretary of State dealing in such information. This is a president and a president does have different powers from any other government officials as a commander-in-chief when it comes to being able to retain documents, access documents, share documents, etc. So no one has ever been treated as far below the law.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.