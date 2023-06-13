Donald Trump is being treated ‘below the law’: Ben Weingarten

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 12, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Benjamin Weingarten, editor-at-large of Real Clear Investigations to break down President Trump's indictment and its implications for the republic.

“I'm trying to understand if these charges against Donald Trump are just more noise like the last 200 allegations against him or if there's something qualitatively different about these because it's the legal system as opposed to just journalistic and political hatchet jobs,” said Ezra.

Ben answered:

Now, we have the first federal prosecution of a president, an indictment of a former president and leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. And the charges are very serious. And if you take all the counts and the years associated with them together, you're talking about potentially hundreds of years behind bars. So that is qualitatively and quantitatively different from what we've seen before this case.

He continued: