'Drag Queen Story Hour' board member pushes lifestyle to kids through children's books

Lil Miss Hot Mess compares outfits with 2-year old / AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Nursery rhymes are unsafe from the conquest of the woke crusade. One of the board members of the Drag Queen Story Hour has taken it upon himself to use classic children’s songs with a drag queen twist in an effort to promote the LGBT lifestyle to children.

Lil Miss Hot Mess, a drag queen and board member of the official Drag Queen Story Hour organization, has taken a pair of children’s songs “The Wheels on the Bus Go Round, Round, Round” and “If You’re Happy And You Know It Clap Your Hands,” and rewritten them with lyrics to celebrate the drag queen lifestyle.

As detailed by songwriter Brad Skistimas, better known as Five Times August, “Rewriting classic kid songs with a drag queen theme for ages 1-7. Lazy and gross propaganda tool for grooming kids, available now on Amazon.”

The author’s biography on Amazon states that Lil Miss Hot Mess has performed at various high-profile venues, including Stanford University, Saturday Night Live, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

The book's description for the “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish” reads:

Playing off “The Wheels on the Bus,” this nursery rhyme book from a founder of Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun, freewheeling celebration of being your most fabulous self.

The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish encourages readers to boldly be exactly who they are. … this playful picture book offers a quirky twist on a classic nursery rhyme by illustrating all of the ways to “work it.” The story plays off “The Wheels on the Bus” as it follows a drag queen who performs her routine in front of an awestruck audience.

The other book, which is titled, “If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It,” the description reads, “Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. Mouth the words. A fun, sing-along book with a drag twist that encourages kids to embrace all the playfulness of drag culture written by a founding member of Drag Queen Story Hour.”

When asked what the author hopes kids can learn from the book, the author replied: “Drag is about finding something in yourself — bold, fearless, and completely original—and turning that into reality. I hope these books inspire kids to look to their inner selves and not be afraid to let them shine on the outside as well.”

“I wanted to share a different message than many LGBTQ-related kids books: there’s no bullying, no coming out, just fabulousness. And that joy and positivity encourages kids to embrace their unique selves. When they read this book, I hope they think don’t just want to dance in someone else’s shoes — but to design their own from their wildest imaginations,” Lil Miss Hot Mess said.

Reviews from several book organizations praised the drag queen books, with School Library Journal writing, “Queens are depicted in a wide variety of skin tones, body types, and physical abilities, complemented by vivid background settings. . . . This couture coterie depicts an environment in which all are welcome, and anything goes.”