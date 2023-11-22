Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders set to secure stunning victory in Netherlands election

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders is set to achieve a massive victory in the Netherlands' election, according to exit polls. Wilders, described as the "Dutch Trump" during his previous campaign in 2017, has consistently pitched a message opposing mass immigration to voters.

Now, Wilders has achieved what is being described as a "landslide victory" by numerous outlets.

35!!!!!!



PVV GROOTSTE PARTIJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oMANVYvGjy — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 22, 2023

The Party for Freedom, led by Wilders, is expected to capture 35 of the country's 150-seat lower house of parliament, the Associated Press reports.

“If confirmed when votes are counted, a Wilders victory would send a seismic shock through European politics,” AP reports. “His election program calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers and migrant pushbacks at the Dutch borders.”

Holy moly.



Geert Wilders' signature campaign issue for nearly 20 years has been stopping mass immigration, especially from Muslim countries.



He has a massive lead in today's Dutch elections. https://t.co/Akb9CPk91q — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 22, 2023

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant previously spoke to the outspoken candidate during his 2017 campaign in a lengthy feature interview. In that discussion, Wilders spoke positively of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union and decried the "big silence" from Muslims who failed to condemn heinous acts carried out in the name of Islamism.

Earlier this year, the country's upper parliamentary house was shaken by a shocking upset victory by a Dutch farmers' party. The Farmer-Citizen Movement gained traction after the Netherlands government, led by left-wing World Economic Forum acolyte Mark Rutte, attempted to impose severe emissions reductions on farmers. The Netherlands is the world's second largest exporter of agricultural products, behind only the United States.

Rebel News previously covered the farmers' protests in 2022 at FarmerRebellion.com.

Despite the result, Wilders will need to forge alliances should he wish to govern the country. Given the way the Party for Freedom is viewed by others, this may prove to be a difficult challenge.

The exit poll has a margin of error of up to three seats, the AP noted.