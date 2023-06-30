Dylan Mulvaney lashes out Bud Light for failing to stand by transgender influencer
In the video, Mulvaney responded to the backlash generated by the Bud Light video, expressing frustration with the situation, seemingly seeking further recognition or attention.
Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok influencer who identifies as a woman, openly criticized Bud Light, accusing the company of lacking adequate support during the controversy surrounding their failed collaboration.
“One thing I will not tolerate people saying about me is that I don’t like beer because I love beer and I always have,” Mulvaney said.
Mulvaney said that the partnership with the beer company sparked more “bullying and more transphobia” than he ever could have imagined.
“I should’ve made this video months ago but I didn’t,” said Mulvaney. “And I was scared, and I was scared of more backlash, and I felt personally guilty for what transpired, so I patiently waited for things to get better. But surprise, they didn’t. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did.”
“And for months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house, I have been ridiculed in public, I’ve been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Mulvaney continued. “And I’m not telling you this because I want your pity, I am telling you this because this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people.”
Mulvaney lambasted Bud Light, scathing them for their apparent lack of support and condemning their actions as insufficient following the backlash.
“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” Mulvaney said, adding that it will have “serious and grave consequences” for the LGBTQ community.
- By Ezra Levant
