Economic downturn in Canada? Pay raise for Members of Parliament!

The measures put in place as an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19 have caused a massive economic downturn in Canada. Unemployment has hit all time highs, businesses are shuttering around the country, and yet many areas of the country are about to be plunged into another lockdown.

Joining Ezra Levant on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the unfortunate reality that the country is facing was Franco Terrazano, the Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Describing the MPs receiving a pay raise, Franco told Ezra:

Doesn't that just boil your blood? I mean, our Members of Parliament, you would think that they would know that the severe economic downturn would be the worst possible time for them to be padding their pockets with a pay raise, but a pay raise is exactly what they're going to be getting. And the CTF estimates that for your basic Member of Parliament it'll be about $3,000. For the prime minister it'll be about an extra $6,000 and I think what really makes this a tough pill to swallow for taxpayers is that our politicians in Ottawa are already extremely well paid.

Your backbench MP is making over $180,000, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is raking in well north of $300,000. And you know what? For those struggling taxpayers who have taken a big pay cut, who may have lost their job, who may have seen their savings evaporate before their very eyes or may have lost their business — it's really going to feel like a slap in the face.