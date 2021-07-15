Eddie Bauer fires B.C. employee for not wearing mask in public — after public health allows it

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 26,355 signatures

As of July 1, British Columbians are no longer required to cover their airways in public spaces. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth even cancelled the province’s Ministerial Order that labeled COVID-19 a pandemic that “poses a significant threat to the health, safety and welfare of the residents of British Columbia...” and put the province in a state of emergency.

But despite these long-awaited changes and steps towards the return of a free and healthy society, a few businesses are starting to create their own policies that go above and beyond public health orders, and punish employees who they believe are unvaccinated for COVID-19 or choose to not wear a mask at work.

In this report, I take you on-site to an Eddie Bauer store located in Tsawwassen Mills Mall in Delta, B.C. You will see the exact moment the store manager suspends then-employee Abigail Smart for choosing to work without a mask on, without first disclosing her vaccination status to the company.

It gets worse than that! We also followed up with Abigail eight days after her suspension without pay, and you won’t believe how she was spoken to by Kristin Bowling Manning, Eddie Bauer’s Regional Human Resource Manager. While at first Abigal was suspended, she was later officially fired.

I tried to reach out to Eddie Bauer for a statement, as well as clarification regarding their company's COVID related policies, but did not hear back. It would have been great to hear from them about the purpose of forcing asymptomatic and healthy employees to wear a mask. Especially since fully vaccinated individuals can still catch, transmit, be hospitalized for, and die with COVID-19.

If you find it refreshing that a news outlet is even covering the other side of the story when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, click here to donate to our Fight the Fines charity. We've partnered with the Democracy Fund to provide free legal counsel to thousands of Canadians who have been slapped with COVID-related fines and charges.