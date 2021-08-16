Elections or tyranny? Ezra Levant on Trudeau's weird campaign speech

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 807 Donors

In this clip from today's Rebel News Daily livestream, Ezra Levant looked at Justin Trudeau's weird use of the word “tyranny” in one of his first campaign speeches.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“All the newspapers are on the take. All the TV stations, all the radio stations. So that's the first problem: you can't trust the media anymore. Not that you really ever could, but now they're just completely in the tank. “The second problem is that Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition, the Official Opposition, and the official critics — these are titles, and they're actually jobs, and job descriptions, and you pay for it. Well, the Conservative Party isn't really conservative and the opposition isn't really opposing.”

