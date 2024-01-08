Elon Musk calls out Trudeau's government after Rebel News reporter's brutal arrest

Elon Musk has publicly commented on the outrageous arrest of Rebel News journalist David Menzies and has taken aim at Justin Trudeau's government.

Musk, responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, expressed his dismay at the vision, stating, "They (Trudeau's government) won’t make it past the next election."

They won’t make it past the next election — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

The incident in question took place in Richmond Hill, where Menzies was detained while simply asking accountability questions of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Who is this thug? He claims to be a police officer and in Trudeau's Canada I believe it. https://t.co/6dUb0piEUE — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) January 9, 2024

Disturbing footage shows Menzies being physically obstructed by a member of the RCMP before being taken away in a police vehicle.

In a further comment on the incident, Musk pointed out that it was clear from the footage that the journalist had not assaulted the RCMP officer.

"Fine for the officer to body block someone trying to get close to a senior government official, but false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer," he said.

Sure looks that way. Fine for the officer to body block someone trying to get close to a senior government official, but false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

The arrest has sparked outrage, with many questioning the Trudeau administration's commitment to press freedom.

Which is more likely Chrystia Freeland's next move? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 9, 2024

It's not the first time Menzies has been on the receiving end of heavy-handed authorities, having previously faced similar confrontations with the RCMP.

Canada’s politicians are too meek to defend Rebel News’s freedom of the press. But at least we have ⁦@elonmusk⁩. pic.twitter.com/TuJwrMXOeJ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 9, 2024

The incident has reignited concerns about the state of media freedom in Canada, particularly in light of ongoing protests and pro-Hamas rallies that have received police escort.