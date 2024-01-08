Elon Musk calls out Trudeau's government after Rebel News reporter's brutal arrest
Business mogul voices concern over the arrest of journalist David Menzies, calling into question the actions of Justin Trudeau's administration.
Elon Musk has publicly commented on the outrageous arrest of Rebel News journalist David Menzies and has taken aim at Justin Trudeau's government.
Musk, responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, expressed his dismay at the vision, stating, "They (Trudeau's government) won’t make it past the next election."
They won’t make it past the next election— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024
The incident in question took place in Richmond Hill, where Menzies was detained while simply asking accountability questions of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Who is this thug? He claims to be a police officer and in Trudeau's Canada I believe it. https://t.co/6dUb0piEUE— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) January 9, 2024
Disturbing footage shows Menzies being physically obstructed by a member of the RCMP before being taken away in a police vehicle.
In a further comment on the incident, Musk pointed out that it was clear from the footage that the journalist had not assaulted the RCMP officer.
"Fine for the officer to body block someone trying to get close to a senior government official, but false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer," he said.
Sure looks that way. Fine for the officer to body block someone trying to get close to a senior government official, but false to say that he deliberately assaulted an officer.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024
The arrest has sparked outrage, with many questioning the Trudeau administration's commitment to press freedom.
Which is more likely Chrystia Freeland's next move?— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 9, 2024
It's not the first time Menzies has been on the receiving end of heavy-handed authorities, having previously faced similar confrontations with the RCMP.
Canada’s politicians are too meek to defend Rebel News’s freedom of the press. But at least we have @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/TuJwrMXOeJ— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 9, 2024
The incident has reignited concerns about the state of media freedom in Canada, particularly in light of ongoing protests and pro-Hamas rallies that have received police escort.
GET YOURS: Freedom isn't Free T-shirt
Show your support for those who stand for freedom in Canada.BUY NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.