🚨 BREAKING: Rebel News’ David Menzies brutally arrested for scrumming Freeland

“I came here to do my job, and now I’m handcuffed.” Rebel News’ beloved Mission Specialist David Menzies was just brutally arrested for practicing journalism in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill.

Menzies was physically obstructed by an unnamed RCMP officer, who interfered with his attempt to question Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Menzies was then swarmed by officers and hauled off in a paddy wagon for an unknown charge at a memorial service held for Canadians killed after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 four years ago.

“Welcome to [Justin Trudeau]’s Canada,” Menzies can be heard saying. “This is what they do to journalists. I was merely trying to scrum Minister Freeland and the RCMP officer blocked me, and evidently this is a trumped-up charge of assault, folks. I came here to do my job and now I’m handcuffed.”

“Meanwhile,” Menzies continues, “the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not a terrorist organization, and these Liberals have the audacity to show up at a vigil where Canadians were killed… it’s against the law to ask impolite questions.”

The arrest comes as Canada grapples with pro-Hamas hate rallies and protests across the country. Weekly, these pro-terrorism protesters in Toronto are given police escorts, and coffee deliveries by law enforcement, while they obstruct roads and overpasses.

This isn’t the first run-in that David Menzies has had with the RCMP. He was attacked two short years ago by Trudeau’s bodyguards on a public street in Toronto for the same crime of practicing accountability journalism.

