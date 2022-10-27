Elon Musk has words for Twitter's advertisers, disclosing some of his plans for the platform

Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

As Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase is set to close, the world’s richest man released a statement on the social media platform highlighting his reasoning for his acquisition of the website, and reached out directly to users, advertisers, and the world.

Musk opened his statement by saying, “I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.”

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society,” he continued.

Musk hopes that his purchase of Twitter can allow for middle ground between the left and right of the political spectrum, adding, “In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.”

“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy,” he continued. “I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

“That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” Musk said, referring to concerns that Twitter would devolve into anarchy. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain, and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew exist, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!” he continued.

“Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together,” he concluded.

Popular conservative influencer, Zuby, commented on Musk’s statement, writing, “Yes. Also, Twitter should find a way to compensate/monetisation partner with its top creators. Like every other social media app.

A small % create all the high engagement content and keep the site active,” to which Musk responded, “Absolutely.”