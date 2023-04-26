Elon Musk reiterates stance on transgender treatments for minors, calls to imprison perpetrators

Elon Musk has reiterated his call to imprison parents and doctors who facilitate transgender treatments for minors, arguing that the irreversible procedures are harmful and that children are too young to give informed consent.

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, doubled down on Tuesday regarding his previous statements about imprisoning those who facilitate transgender treatments for minors.

Musk's comments came in response to a tweet highlighting a 2016 story about an 18-year-old male who reportedly died during a surgical procedure to create a vagina using part of his colon.

The tweet detailed how the young man's colon was used in the procedure because puberty blockers had halted the growth of his genitals, leaving insufficient tissue for penile inversion surgery.

Musk responded by describing the situation as "super messed up" and emphasized that mature, consenting adults should be free to make their own choices without harming others, but children are not capable of providing informed consent.

“This is super messed up,” said Musk in response to the story. “Mature, consenting adults should do as they wish, so long as they do not harm anyone else, but this child was too young for any kind of consent.”

“Every child goes through an identity crisis, but leaping to a permanent solution that sterilizes them for life before they could possibly consent for themselves is wrong,” he added. “Plain and simple.”

Musk then cited a comprehensive Swedish study that showed increased suicide rates, suicide attempts, and psychiatric inpatient care among sex-reassigned individuals compared to controls of the same birth sex.

Comprehensive study in Sweden shows *increased* suicide!



Death for sex-reassigned persons was higher than for controls of same birth sex, particularly death from suicide. They also had increased risk for suicide attempts and psychiatric inpatient care. https://t.co/hIakkEJvJb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

“I repeat my statement that any parents or doctors who do this should go to prison for life,” Musk said.

These recent comments echo Musk's previous statement in which he called for life imprisonment for parents or doctors who sterilize children before they reach the age of consent.

Musk, who has a son who identifies as transgender, accused woke ideologues of turning his child against him during an interview late last year. The 18-year-old biological son of Elon Musk filed court papers in June renouncing the billionaire and seeking a name change. Musk blamed woke influence on his son, stating that their ideology portrays the wealthy as evil.

“It’s full-on communism … and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” says Musk. “It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can’t win them all.”

In previous interviews, Musk has expressed his concerns about the rise of "wokeness" and its negative impact on society. He described it as a "mind virus" and one of the biggest threats to modern civilization.

Musk argued that wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful, enabling mean-spirited people to justify their cruelty under the guise of false virtue.