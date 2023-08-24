Elon Musk to pursue legal action against Soros-backed NGOs over censorship agenda

AP Photo/Michel Euler

In a recent post on X (previously known as Twitter), Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk voiced his intention to take legal action against non-governmental organizations (NGOs) allegedly funded by philanthropist George Soros, accusing them of attempting to curtail free speech.

Musk's statement came in response to an article penned by journalist Ben Scallan, who suggested that NGOs associated with Soros' Open Society Foundations are advocating for stricter "censorship policies" in Ireland and Scotland. Such policies reportedly include house raids and personal electronic device searches.

Scallan's article challenges the narrative by Irish authorities that hate-based incidents are escalating in the country. He postulates that a combination of encouragement from law enforcement for citizens to report these events and evolving cultural perceptions about what constitutes hatefulness have inflated the reported statistics. This, Scallan argues, doesn't necessarily reflect an actual rise in such incidents but does provide an avenue for the introduction of tighter free speech restrictions.

Responding to the article, Musk stated, “Exactly. X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can’t wait for discovery to start!” pointing at the purported involvement of the mentioned NGOs in pushing for these alleged agendas.

X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can’t wait for discovery to start! https://t.co/ROxXEuO8it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

Previously, Musk, identifying as a "free speech absolutist," took a swipe at Soros in May, drawing a comparison between the billionaire and Marvel Comics' Magneto, both of whom share a Holocaust survival background.

Musk's criticism included claims that Soros "wants to erode the very fabric of civilization."

A prominent figure known for his neoliberal stances and substantial contributions towards pro-immigration activism, Soros allegedly has financial connections to over 250 global media outlets, as indicated by a Media Research Center study. The study further suggests that this influence could potentially shield him from critique and shape public discourse in favor of environmental activism and LGBT advocacy.