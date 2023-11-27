Elon Musk visits Israel

Facebook/Hananya Naftali

Elon Musk was in Israel Monday, where he visited one of the sites of Hamas's October 7th massacre and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The CEO of Tesla and owner of X witnessed the aftermath of some of the atrocities at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was one of the hardest hit in the surprise attack. Over 100 of the kibbutz's residents were killed by Hamas terrorists.

In video published by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, Musk enters residences on the kibbutz, some that were burned down and some ridden with bullet holes. He later watched a video compiling some of the most graphic scenes from the October 7th attacks.

Later in the day, Musk and Netanyahu co-hosted a live broadcast on X, where they discussed the tour and the future of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Musk said it was troubling to see the physical scenes of the massacres and especially the joy displayed by terrorists killing innocent Israeli civilians as captured in clips from their body cams. "It's one thing if civilians die accidentally, but it's another thing to revel in the killing of civilians... that's evil," he said. Musk stated that Israel tries to avoid killing civilians while Hamas revels in it.

סיירתי עם אילון מאסק בקיבוץ כפר עזה כדי להראות לו מקרוב את הפשעים נגד האנושות שביצע חמאס @elonmusk



(צילום: עמוס בן גרשום, לע״מ) pic.twitter.com/aipX6ryv7T — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 27, 2023

In further comments on the livestream, Musk said that Israel has "no choice" but to defeat Hamas. He also stated that Israel's victory in the conflict should not result in the punishment of the Palestinians, echoing the Allies' decision to help rebuild Germany after the Second World War. He also added that he would like to help with the process of demilitarization and de-radicalization of Gaza following the defeat of Hamas.

Musk was also set to meet with Minister Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war cabinet, and Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

The billionaire has been criticized for not doing more to prevent the spread of antisemitic hate speech on X as well as misinformation about the war. He also responded to a tweet suggesting that Jewish people have contributed to hatred of white people with the comment, "you have said the actual truth."

Musk later said that users using the slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" would be banned from the platform as it promotes genocide. He has also stated that X's income from war-related content will be donated to Israeli hospitals and the Red Cross and Crescent in Gaza.

X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

The immediate state of the war was unclear on Monday, as a temporary four-day ceasefire was set to expire. Israel and Hamas had agreed to a pause in fighting that included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the entrance of aid to Gaza. The ceasefire could be extended by an additional day for every 10 hostages that are released by the terror group.

While the first three batches of exchanges were completed successfully from Friday to Sunday, there was some confusion over whether Monday's exchange would proceed due to disputes between the parties of the list of Israeli hostages to be released. The Prime Minister's Office has since notified the family members of the fourth group of hostages that their release is set to proceed.