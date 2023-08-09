Environment Canada closed 'inaccurate' Arctic weather stations, continue to fear-monger Canadians on ‘climate change’

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 25,088 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Environment Canada closed Arctic weather stations despite sounding the alarm repeatedly on the impending 'climate change' Armageddon.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, Parliament in 2011 approved $384 million in funding to upgrade weather forecasting after a 2008 audit concluded inadequacies within the Meteorological Service of Canada.

"Environment Canada does not have a national program or approach to verify the timeliness, accuracy or effectiveness of its severe weather warnings," said the Environment Commissioner's audit Managing Severe Weather Warnings.

A follow-up 2022 audit confirmed persistent inaccuracies in Environment Canada forecasts — accurate as little as 77% of the time.

Auditors wrote that three-day forecasts were accurate about 87% of the time, with five-day forecasts only 77% accurate.

The former Greenpeace activist serving as Canada's environment minster says 75% of Canadians consider climate change an urgent threat requiring action.



Do you believe his poll?https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/oVjlqJizVZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2023

The Meteorological Service has predicted weather forecasts since 1871, using data from radar installations, marine buoys, weather balloons, lightning sensors, and land stations.

"Ultimately, the program expects Canadians will use weather and related information to make decisions about their health and safety," said the follow-up Evaluation Of The Weather Observations, Forecasts And Warnings Program.

A March 27 memo regarding the Service acknowledged much-needed changes over the years. Since 2012, the number of automated weather stations in the territories has declined from 73 to 69, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

"In terms of manual observations, the Meteorological Service reached its peak in 1988 with 94 sites," said the Meteorological Service of Canada memo.

Today there are 57, it said. "The decrease of manual observations over time is a worldwide phenomenon."

According to Blacklock's Reporter, Environment Canada provided no reason for the closure of automated and manual weather stations across the Arctic.

According to Greenpeace International, 1,040 private jets carried passengers attending the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF). The traversing private jets created CO2 emissions four times greater than an average week.



MORE: https://t.co/f3i2JKuq7b pic.twitter.com/GG0UUMkNCC — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) January 15, 2023

However, the March 27 memo warned of an "urgent need for Canadian communities to adapt to this new reality" of 'climate change.'

"Average temperatures in Canada are rising at twice the worldwide average with the North seeing increases up to three times this global rate," it said.

"Indeed, extreme weather events experienced across Canada over the past several years have shown how climate change has altered our reality and put Canadians' safety, security and economic prosperity at risk."

According to scientists, 'climate change' is 'not the sole cause' of "extreme temperature events," including a 2021 heatwave that burned down a B.C. town.

"While no single comprehensive and quantitative theory can be universally applied to all extreme temperature events, heat waves in summer can often be attributed to blocking highs, a stationary high-pressure system," confirmed the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society.

According to scientists, 'climate change' is 'not the sole cause' of a 2021 heatwave that set a B.C. town aflame.https://t.co/tgU9oPtXrt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2023

On June 29, Lytton, B.C. reached a daytime high of 47.7 degrees — the hottest temperature in Canadian history, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

The record-breaking heat wave lasted six days, killing 619 residents and ripening the conditions for numerous forest fires across the province.

"There is no doubt that increasing background temperatures due to anthropogenic climate change made this heat wave hotter and therefore more extreme," it said.

"Climate change was not the sole cause of this event," wrote scientists. The Meteorological and Oceanographic Society attributed the Lytton heatwave to many factors.

The record-breaking temperatures of 'extreme weather events' such as the 2021 heatwave, combine "anthropogenic climate trends" and "internal variability" that historically have caused temperature spikes.

The federal agency tasked with pandemic readiness burned through $39,889 to create the report titled, "What We Heard: Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada," which called for the end of capitalism to fight climate change.



MORE: https://t.co/CMFCvdkfAP pic.twitter.com/aOoa48waIx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 19, 2023

However, an April 2021 CSIS brief claimed 'climate change' presents "a complex, long-term threat to Canada's safety, security and prosperity outcomes."

The brief notes the Arctic's receding ice coverage permits routine navigation of the Northwest Passage and extraction of resource deposits in the region that might become more economically viable.

"Great power competition for Arctic access, influence and control will likely intensify," added Will Greaves, a political scientist at the University of Victoria. "There will be an escalating risk from significant Russian military activity and a growing China presence in this vital region."

"The Arctic faces unique safety […] concerns because of climate change," said former Defence Minister Anita Anand. "It is our responsibility to provide our military personnel with the infrastructure they require to be well-prepared to defend the North."

"Put simply, climate change compounds all other known human security issues and accelerates negative security outcomes," reads the 2021 brief. "No country will be immune from climate change or associated risks."

The federal spy agency anticipates a more significant loss of biodiversity and habitats, more arable land lost to pollution, human use and desertification, and depleting freshwater resources from environmental degradation.

"Canada will likely be seen as a desirable place for future immigration flows, not only due to its stable economy and fundamental rights and freedoms but also its significant freshwater and agricultural endowments and vast territory that offer options for mass relocation."