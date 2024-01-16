EU President demands more government control to counter 'misinformation'

Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

The European Commission’s pursuit of digital ID on a global scale became none more apparent than during President Ursula von der Leyen’s remarks to the globalist elite at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"The top concern for the next two years is not conflict, or climate, it is disinformation and misinformation," she said in Davos, Switzerland on January 16.

The 2024 WEF Global Risks Report says addressing 'misinformation' and 'disinformation' take priority, even over extreme weather events, war, terrorist attacks and inflation.

"The boundary between online and offline is getting thinner and thinner, and this is even more important in the era of generative AI," von der Leyen conveyed.

"The World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report puts Artificial Intelligence as one of the top potential risks of the next decade," she continued. "Tackling disinformation and misinformation has been our focus since the beginning of my mandate."

At the G20 Summit last September, the Commission president called for a global regulatory body to oversee Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital ID systems, akin to the regulations for vaccine passports. She underscored the need to harness and guide this technology 'responsibly.'

In 2020, the European Union (EU) presented the first-ever law on AI in a bid to facilitate innovation while building trust.

"But we need more," she said, "What the world does now will shape our future. I believe that Europe — and its partners — should develop a new global framework for AI risks."

Von der Leyen has also long advocated for a digital ID system, similar to their COVID vaccine passport developed through their partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The model was so functional and so trusted that 51 countries on 4 continents adopted it for free," she claimed.

"The WHO uses it as a global standard to facilitate mobility in times of health threats," von der Leyen continued, stating it holds centralized access to personal details, including credit card information, driver's license, and passport data.

Both organizations aim to bolster "global capacities" and "resilience" for future pandemics with their sights set firmly on a global digital 'vaccine passport' by May 2024.

The Commission pledged technical expertise to the WHO "to encourage maximum global uptake and participation."

"Our freedom comes with risks," she told her colleagues at the 2024 WEF Summit in Davos.

"There will always be those who try to exploit our openness, both from inside and out ... with disinformation and misinformation and nowhere has there been more of that than on the issue of Ukraine," she claimed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Commission president Ursula last July for 'understanding the threats' posed by the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I cannot [imagine] a better embodiment of those than Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission," he said before the World Law Congress. "You show us how respect for the dignity of all leads to the strength to protect the peace, no matter what."

In her address to Congress at the time, Von der Leyen conveyed she would not allow the pillars of democracy to crumble under her watchful eye.

"The story of our union is one of democracies, young and old, getting stronger together," she said. "This is Europe's promise: a united continent where all are equal before the law, with freedom and democracy for all."