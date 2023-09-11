EU chiefs push for global digital integration raises concerns about impending digital IDs

"In the EU, in 2020, we presented the first-ever law on artificial intelligence. We want to facilitate innovation while building trust. But we need more. What the world does now will shape our future. I believe that Europe — and its partners — should develop a new global framework for AI risks," von der Leyen added.

The future is digital. I passed two messages to the G20:



→ We should establish a framework for safe, responsible AI, with a similar body as the IPCC for climate



→ Digital public infrastructures are an accelerator of growth. They must be trusted, interoperable & open to all — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 10, 2023

Von der Leyen commended the European Union's initiative in 2020 to launch the first legal framework for AI, aiming to promote innovation while ensuring trust. Yet, she emphasized that this alone was not enough. She advocated for a global approach to address and manage the challenges posed by AI.

Von der Leyen has advocated for a digital public infrastructure akin to the coronavirus passport system, which was formulated by the EU in response to the Covid crisis. The World Health Organization welcomed it as a universal benchmark for tackling health challenges.

“Many of you are familiar with the COVID-19 digital certificate. The EU developed it for itself. The model was so functional and so trusted that 51 countries on 4 continents adopted it for free. Today, the WHO uses it as a global standard to facilitate mobility in times of health threats,” von der Leyen continued.

Von der Leyen notably lauded the EU's progress towards a pan-European digital identity app that can hold a citizen's personal details, encompassing credit card information, driver's license, and passport data.

Such a consolidation of personal data into a single digital platform raises significant concerns. Beyond the immediate vulnerabilities to cyberattacks, the aggregation of sensitive information in one place poses profound ethical questions about surveillance and personal freedoms.