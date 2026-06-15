Carney says Canada 'very much welcomes' Trump's Iran peace deal

Prime Minister Carney applauded the Trump administration and its allies in the Middle East on Monday after a peace deal between Iran and the U.S. was reached following months of conflict.

President Trump announced that a tentative peace agreement with Iran had been reached on Sunday, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz would soon be open for business. "Let the oil flow," he wrote on Truth Social, adding, "Ships of the World, start your engines."

The peace deal is essentially a 60-day ceasefire that ends active hostilities, lifts the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, and immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted international shipping, allowing oil to flow freely while both sides begin further talks on Iran’s nuclear program and longer-term issues.

Carney praised President Trump and Vice President JD Vance for reaching a deal with Iran to end the hostilities.

"I very much welcome the peace deal, or the ceasefire deal, the 60-day truce," he began. "I know that President Trump has worked very hard for this, as has the vice president, the Qataris, the Pakistanis, but all the countries in the region supporting this," Carney continued.

"So Canada very much welcomes this progress. We'll have an opportunity, starting from tonight at the G7 in Évian, to see what we and other countries can do to help reinforce and support progress that has been made," he added.

Carney says Canada "very much welcomes" President Trump's peace deal with Iran.



"I know that President Trump has worked very hard for this," he says. pic.twitter.com/2J3VlxrCMH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 15, 2026

The breakthrough between Iran and the U.S. comes after several months of tense negotiations between the two countries following joint U.S.-Israeli air strikes on leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its military infrastructure.

A U.S. official with knowledge of the matter stated on Monday that both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have 'virtually' signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the U.S naval blockade of Iranian ports and open up the Strait of Hormuz.

Carney has now arrived in Évian, France, for the G7 Leaders' Summit, where he will meet with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the U.S.

Touched down in Évian, France, for the G7 Leaders Summit. pic.twitter.com/rddx1jlcZ4 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 15, 2026

With the 60-day truce now in effect, attention at the Évian summit turns to verifying compliance and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to full commercial traffic.

Carney has signalled Canada is prepared to contribute naval and intelligence assets toward monitoring arrangements if a broader agreement takes shape.

G7 partners are also expected to discuss joint efforts to stabilize global oil prices and shield economies from future supply shocks.