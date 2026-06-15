'Not enough is being done': Montreal physician warns of rising antisemitism in healthcare sector

Dr. Emmanuel Moss, the former Chief Heart Surgeon at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, has left Quebec, citing rising antisemitism. His departure comes not long after prominent Jewish evolutionary psychologist and author Dr. Gad Saad announced he was leaving Montreal — and Canada as a whole — for the same reason.

Dr. Lior Bibas, a cardiologist and president of the Association of Jewish Physicians of Quebec, spoke to Rebel News about the pressures facing the Jewish community, including Jewish professionals, in Quebec amid a surge in antisemitic attacks and protests.

"For us, it's a new reality since October 7th," said Bibas. "What we're still seeing is incidents of hateful slogans being yelled... hateful assembling of people, and, also, unfortunately, very little action or consequences."

Bibas noted that all three levels of government have been complicit in letting this hatred go unchecked.

"It's as if antisemitism is not really a concern anymore," he said.

A recent protest organized by Montreal4Palestine featured an effigy of a man wearing a kippah hanging from a noose. The organization later released a statement claiming the figure was intended to depict Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir. However, for the average person passing by on the street, the effect is the same.

"It's very discouraging," said Bibas. "People aren't even surprised anymore that these things are happening... I always say I could live somewhere where there's a few antisemites around. You know, they're a fringe, loud minority of extremists. But to live in a place where you feel that you're completely abandoned by all three levels of government, it's a hard pill to swallow."

Bibas shared that he is aware of ongoing conversations among Jewish physicians and the broader Jewish community about whether there is still a future for them in Montreal.

"A lot of people are considering leaving Quebec and Canada because of what's going on here and because, unfortunately, of the frailty and weakness of our leaders," he said.

The rise in antisemitism is also affecting Jewish people working within the healthcare system.

"A lot of my members, especially the students and residents, have faced antisemitism," said Bibas. "A lot of them have been excluded from groups, called antisemitic tropes, feel not listened to... Not enough is being done to fight antisemitism. In fact, I don't think anything is being done on a day-to-day basis to address what's been really one of the fastest-rising forms of hate that we've seen in the past few decades."