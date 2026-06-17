Taxpayers forced to fund 'Rainbow Zumba' classes as part of Pride celebration

The City of Regina is hosting a free drop-in Rainbow Zumba class every Tuesday evening this month as part of Pride celebrations, and your tax dollars are funding it.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise had plenty to say about this use of taxpayers' dollars.

“Regina is home to 1,000 homeless addicts on the street,” Lise said. “We have to pay for the Pride parade. We have to pay for the Pride policing. We have to pay for all of the festivals. And now we are paying for the alphabeties to get alpha-sweaty.”

She called out her own city councillor by name, George Tsiklis, urging him to do something about it. “Why are the taxpayers of Regina paying for this?” Lise asked. “We have homeless people, we have crime, we have infrastructure issues.”

Tamara noted the event is listed as 18-plus — and asked the obvious question: if it's adults only, why is it being held in a public park where children could be present?

Both hosts observed that Pride programming across Saskatchewan appears to be drawing increasingly thin crowds this year. Taxpayer-funded flag raisings and barbecues are being poorly attended, and social media posts from municipal governments and politicians promoting Pride events are generating only a handful of likes.

“The social media stats right now on Pride posts are really quite telling,” Lise remarked.

“The Canadian public — we're so tired,” she said. "We have Pride fatigue. We are done paying for this. There is no reason on earth why a municipal government should host alphabet-sweat in the park.”

Rebel Roundup airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.