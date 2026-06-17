Albertans backing independence speak out ahead of momentous referendum

I headed to Trochu, Alberta last week for a 'Let’s Talk Alberta' town hall to find out how Premier Smith’s announcement on the referendum question a few weeks ago was affecting the appetite for independence and if interest has waned in the weeks since.

I was surprised to see the turnout for a town with a population of under 1200! Judging by the numbers and my questions for Chris Scott and Cory Morgan, it was clear that the Alberta independence movement isn't going anywhere anytime soon!

People told me they are more concerned than ever about the direction Canada is heading and were eager to ask thoughtful questions of the speakers Scott, Morgan and Sheila Gunn Reid.

I even ran into former Wildrose MLA Rick Strankman, who expressed his support for Alberta independence and was called upon to give a short speech!

With only four months left before the Oct 19 referendum, Scott has a full schedule of town halls across the province, which you can find on his social media platforms.

For more information on our Alberta independence coverage or to chip in to help with travel expenses, you can donate below or by visiting www.IndependenceReports.com.