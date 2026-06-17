Albertans backing independence speak out ahead of momentous referendum
Residents gathered in Trochu, Alberta, last week to discuss the future of the province and potential sovereignty ahead of October's referendum.
I headed to Trochu, Alberta last week for a 'Let’s Talk Alberta' town hall to find out how Premier Smith’s announcement on the referendum question a few weeks ago was affecting the appetite for independence and if interest has waned in the weeks since.
I was surprised to see the turnout for a town with a population of under 1200! Judging by the numbers and my questions for Chris Scott and Cory Morgan, it was clear that the Alberta independence movement isn't going anywhere anytime soon!
People told me they are more concerned than ever about the direction Canada is heading and were eager to ask thoughtful questions of the speakers Scott, Morgan and Sheila Gunn Reid.
I even ran into former Wildrose MLA Rick Strankman, who expressed his support for Alberta independence and was called upon to give a short speech!
With only four months left before the Oct 19 referendum, Scott has a full schedule of town halls across the province, which you can find on his social media platforms.
For more information on our Alberta independence coverage or to chip in to help with travel expenses, you can donate below or by visiting www.IndependenceReports.com.
Tamara Lich
After becoming a central figure in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada's pandemic response. As the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich found herself at the centre of a national debate over civil liberties and government power. She is also the author of the bestselling book Hold The Line: My Story From The Heart of The Freedom Convoy. Now reporting for Rebel News, she covers politics, government actions, and grassroots movements across Canada.https://www.theconvoybook.com/