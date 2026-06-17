Kelowna Tim Hortons posts Rebel News ban on its front door — here's what customers said

Tim Hortons has spent weeks trying to silence Rebel News with trespass orders and legal threats, but each failed attempt has only revealed more about the so-called "Canadian" coffee chain's foreign hiring policies.

A tipster recently reached out to let me know that a particularly thin-skinned Tim Hortons location in West Kelowna has taken things to a whole new level, posting a trespass notice aimed at Rebel News right on its front door for every customer to see.

Apparently, management thought that publicly announcing Rebel News was unwelcome would somehow stop us from reporting on the chain's continued reliance on Temporary Foreign Workers at a time when many Canadians are struggling to find work.

So I made my way to that location to ask passersby the important question Tim Hortons despises: Is it time for Tim Hortons to abandon its foreign-worker-first agenda and start putting Canadians first?

The responses were revealing.

I spoke with an 18-year-old who told me he'd been looking for work, including at Tim Hortons, for three months without success.

I also heard from residents who had already noticed the anti-Rebel News sign for themselves and disapproved.

In contrast, one passerby defended the current system, arguing that "us Punjabis" deserve the jobs and adding that "the natives were here first."

I tried to tell him that Canada's foreign worker program doesn’t incentivize hiring Indigenous Canadians either, but he drove off in a hurry.

Despite Tim Hortons' efforts to shut down scrutiny, Canadians are still willing to talk about the issue. And Rebel News will continue asking the question the coffee giant seems determined to avoid.