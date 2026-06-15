So-called 'all-ages' GTA Pride event exposes children to BDSM, fetish gear

Despite being marketed as an “all-ages” event, the municipality-sponsored Ajax Pride Festival in the Greater Toronto Area featured drag queens, BDSM, and other fetish gear, reported Juno News.

Christian activist Ryan Larche documented the event and reported seeing one parent give their child $5 to tip a drag queen following a performance, which included sexual dancing.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies expressed their revulsion at marketing such an overtly sexual event to children.

“Why is it we’re incorporating children into this? And, by the way, what does Pride have to do with displaying a fetish in public to children? Nudity? Twerking?” asked David. “I think this is all about indoctrinating children, and it is despicable.”

“There’s all sorts of things that are age-restricted for kids, including movies, if they show graphic content,” said Sheila. “And this is just on the street. And, if you don’t bring your children to these things, they’re sort of like, ‘What are you — a bigot?’”

David noted that this festival is only a precursor to what is to come in the remainder of June.

“Later this month, there will be the Pride parade in Toronto, and you mark my words, there will be dozens and dozens of people going completely naked,” he said. “Will they be charged under the criminal code for committing public indecency? Absolutely not!”

“When I see things like this, where they expose the little ones, I’m just Team Millstone,” said Sheila. “Jesus said… ‘Whoso shall cause one of these little ones which believe in me to stumble, it would be profitable for him that a great millstone should be hanged around his neck and that he should be sunk into the depths of the sea.’”