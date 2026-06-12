Gun grab amnesty extended, Crime in Canada, Tax-funded Pride event BDSM display | Rebel Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are joined by lawyer Ian Runkle for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Ian Runkle (Lawyer and host of Runkle of the Bailey on YouTube)
Today, we're looking at the Liberals extending the firearms amnesty as the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights continues to challenge the order in council at the Supreme Court. Guest Ian Runkle, a lawyer who specializes in firearms rights, shares his view of the situation.
Plus, with international eyes on Canada as we host World Cup, violent crimes are making headline news.
And finally, Canadians 'tax dollars helped fund a BDSM display at a Pride event in the Greater Toronto Area.
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