Global elites to discuss 'Disease X' at WEF 2024, advocate WHO Pandemic Treaty

The World Health Organization (WHO) will discuss “Disease X” with executives at the World Economic (WEF) amid a mad dash to implement the pandemic treaty this May.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus will share the stage on January 17 with WEF Executive Committee member, Shyam Bishen, at a forum titled, Preparing for Disease X.

"There are fresh warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown 'Disease X' could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic," reads the event preamble.

"What novel efforts are needed to prepare healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead?" it posed to interested parties.

The WHO has advocated for global guidelines to better manage health emergencies since 2005, when it published its International Health Regulations.

As countries around the world prepare to adopt the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Preparedness Treaty, Pascal Najadi and Dr Astrid Stuckleberger are speaking out against the Globalists.https://t.co/pISO5F8Zyi — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) March 21, 2023

In partnership with the European Union (EU), they intend to bolster "global capacities" and "resilience" for future pandemics. Their sights are firmly set on mandating a global digital 'vaccine passport' by May 2024.

The EU pledged technical expertise to the WHO "to encourage maximum global uptake and participation."

Unsurprisingly, the WEF appears to be a huge proponent of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty.

With a target date of May 2024, the WHO has its eyes set on a legally binding agreement among UN member states.

"The importance of a legally binding instrument cannot be overstated: it will be our collective legacy for future generations," said Ghebreyesus.

"The governance of the WHO has become a dictatorship."



Former World Health Organisation scientist, Dr Astrid Stuckleberger, speaks out against the Pandemic Treaty.



Full Interview: https://t.co/m91ZElQS6y pic.twitter.com/6AUML2GL6n — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) March 21, 2023

Although the WHO claims UN members can reject the treaty on their own accord, Ghebreyesus threatened non-compliant states with sanctions. The WEF said it’s "not yet clear what happens if the measures are not followed."

Meanwhile, efforts to fundraise their efforts before "the next pandemic strikes" have intensified, amid calls to finalize the pandemic treaty, accordingly, reported the Counter Signal. In 2021, Canada gave the UN Agency $86 million, according to Global Affairs in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Last December, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis expressed her opposition to the treaty in a letter she penned to Health Minister Mark Holland.

She wrote that "several concerning amendments are now in force as a result of Canada’s failure to reject the May 28, 2022 amendments."

In a leaked draft of proposed amendments last February, Canada submitted limits to accessing medical technologies and intellectual property and permitting pharmaceutical companies to withhold technology transfer at their whim.

Lewis contends they "are not valid and effective" without the House and Senate first ratifying them, urging greater transparency from the Trudeau Liberals.

A lone Conservative MP continues to speak out against the World Health Organization (WHO) over "concerning" regulations to its pandemic treaty.https://t.co/0vAZOZUnNo — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 23, 2023

At the time Canada agreed to the amendments, the WHO announced a budget increase of $6.83 billion for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. Canada will contribute $175.3 million, including $50 million for the WHO's Pandemic Fund to foster "emergency communications and management."

As early as September 2022, Lewis has questioned why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged the WHO to amend those regulations without sufficient consultations.

"As an active member of the WHO, Canada has always been there to push for better science and impacts in how we collaborate around the world," he said.

Last March, approximately 100 Canadian representatives gathered in Ottawa to "help inform the development of Canada's priorities and objectives in the creation of a pandemic instrument."

"Canada is a leading voice in ensuring … [we] prepare for future pandemics, which may be the reality for decades and generations to come," added Trudeau.

Meanwhile, the WHO is moving to amend the existing, legally binding regulations without a member state vote, something independent researcher James Roguski says compromises the requirement for fair and due notice.